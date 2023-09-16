MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Saturday, September 16
The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the Tampa Bay Rays squaring off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the info provided below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Colorado Rockies (54-92) play host to the San Francisco Giants (75-72)
The Giants hope to get a road victory at Coors Field against the Rockies on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET. Click here to read more about this game
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.247 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.288 AVG, 22 HR, 56 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-198
|+164
|-
The Toronto Blue Jays (81-67) take on the Boston Red Sox (74-74)
The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 23 HR, 89 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.272 AVG, 31 HR, 95 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+110
|9
The Oakland Athletics (46-101) play host to the San Diego Padres (70-78)
The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 30 HR, 90 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-150
|+128
|9
The Miami Marlins (76-72) play the Atlanta Braves (96-51)
The Braves will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.349 AVG, 9 HR, 66 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 37 HR, 98 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-137
|+116
|9
The Cleveland Guardians (70-78) host the Texas Rangers (82-65)
The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.276 AVG, 23 HR, 76 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 24 HR, 88 RBI)
|CLE Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-122
|+102
|8
The Pittsburgh Pirates (69-79) play the New York Yankees (75-73)
The Yankees will hit the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.272 AVG, 21 HR, 75 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.271 AVG, 25 HR, 65 RBI)
|PIT Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-112
|-108
|9.5
The Baltimore Orioles (91-56) play the Tampa Bay Rays (92-57)
The Rays hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.266 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 20 HR, 73 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-122
|+102
|7.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (83-64) face the Washington Nationals (65-83)
The Nationals will hit the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.275 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-273
|+223
|8
The Chicago White Sox (56-92) face the Minnesota Twins (78-70)
The Twins will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.264 AVG, 35 HR, 75 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 18 HR, 64 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-220
|+180
|9
The Kansas City Royals (47-101) host the Houston Astros (83-65)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.278 AVG, 29 HR, 89 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.284 AVG, 27 HR, 105 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-150
|+127
|9
The New York Mets (68-79) take on the Cincinnati Reds (77-72)
The Reds hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.226 AVG, 45 HR, 112 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.265 AVG, 22 HR, 81 RBI)
|CIN Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-117
|-103
|8.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (65-82) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (80-67)
The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.273 AVG, 26 HR, 90 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Trea Turner (.268 AVG, 26 HR, 75 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-118
|-101
|9
The Arizona Diamondbacks (77-72) play the Chicago Cubs (78-70)
The Cubs will hit the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 24 HR, 68 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.315 AVG, 25 HR, 90 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|-100
|9
The Los Angeles Angels (68-80) play host to the Detroit Tigers (68-79)
The Tigers will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.239 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)
|DET Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-104
|8
The Seattle Mariners (81-66) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (89-57)
The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.290 AVG, 30 HR, 99 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.311 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-147
|+124
|8
