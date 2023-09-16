The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) hit the road to square off against the South Florida Bulls (1-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Alabama is compiling 396.5 yards per game on offense (67th in the FBS), and rank 60th on defense, yielding 332.5 yards allowed per game. South Florida's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 32.5 points per game, which ranks 25th-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 62nd with 31 points per contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on ABC.

South Florida vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

South Florida vs. Alabama Key Statistics

South Florida Alabama 441 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.5 (79th) 429 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.5 (52nd) 241 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156 (70th) 200 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.5 (63rd) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 5 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 363 yards on 35-of-68 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 183 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has taken 26 carries and totaled 148 yards.

Khafre Brown has collected six receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 109 (54.5 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times and has two touchdowns.

Sean Atkins has collected 100 receiving yards (50 yards per game) on 10 receptions.

Naiem Simmons' nine targets have resulted in four catches for 65 yards and one touchdown.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 449 yards, completing 60% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 92 yards (46 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has been handed the ball 22 times this year and racked up 84 yards (42 per game) with one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's team-high 120 yards as a receiver have come on five receptions (out of five targets) with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has hauled in six passes while averaging 55 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Amari Niblack's four grabs have turned into 94 yards and two touchdowns.

