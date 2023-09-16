The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) face the South Florida Bulls (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Crimson Tide are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 32.5 points. An over/under of 61.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. South Florida matchup.

South Florida vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

South Florida vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

South Florida vs. Alabama Betting Trends

South Florida is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

Alabama has covered once in two games with a spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have won their only game this season when playing as at least 32.5-point favorites.

South Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

