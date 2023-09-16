The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Sung-Hoon Kang is currently in third place with a score of -6.

Looking to place a bet on Sung-Hoon Kang at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +8000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Sung-Hoon Kang Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Kang has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 13 rounds played.

Kang has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Kang has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Kang has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 40 -5 251 0 7 1 1 $273,961

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Kang has one top-five finish in his past seven appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 37th.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

The most recent time Kang played this event was in 2023, and he finished third.

At 7,123 yards, Silverado CC (North) is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,018 yards.

The courses that Kang has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,254 yards, while Silverado CC (North) will be at 7,123 yards this week.

Kang's Last Time Out

Kang shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 17th percentile of competitors.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship ranked in the eighth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Kang was better than 75% of the golfers at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.53.

Kang carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, worse than the field average of 1.6.

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Kang had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Kang carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

At that last competition, Kang's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Kang ended the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on four of six par-5s, fewer than the field average, 4.3.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Kang finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards
Kang Odds to Win: +8000

All statistics in this article reflect Kang's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

