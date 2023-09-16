The UCF Knights (2-0) host the FCS Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are heavily favored by 27.5 points in the contest. The over/under is set at 54.5.

UCF owns the 46th-ranked defense this year (312.0 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking best with a tally of 626.5 yards per game. Villanova's offense has been consistently moving the chains, piling up 437.0 total yards per game (21st-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 33rd by giving up 271.0 total yards per game.

UCF vs. Villanova Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

UCF vs Villanova Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -27.5 -115 -115 54.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

UCF Betting Records & Stats

UCF covered the spread seven times in 14 games last season.

The Knights covered the spread when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.

Last season, six of UCF's 14 games hit the over.

UCF won 72.7% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (8-3).

The Wildcats have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the odds on them winning this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Knights have an implied win probability of 0.0%.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee had 14 TD passes and eight interceptions in 14 games last year, completing 63.0% of his throws for 2,586 yards (184.7 per game).

Plumlee also ran for 848 yards and 11 TDs.

Isaiah Bowser ran for 808 yards (57.7 per game) and 16 touchdowns in 14 games.

In the passing game, Bowser scored zero touchdowns, with 14 receptions for 185 yards.

In 14 games a season ago, RJ Harvey ran for 796 yards (56.9 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game, Harvey scored zero touchdowns, with 22 catches for 215 yards.

In 13 games, Ryan O'Keefe had 73 catches for 725 yards (55.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

In 14 games last year, Jason Johnson registered 1.5 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL and 112 tackles.

On defense in 2022, Tre'mon Morris-Brash had 51 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and six sacks in 14 games played.

In 14 games a season ago, Josh Celiscar collected 51 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks.

Ricky Barber delivered 48 tackles, 6.0 TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended in 14 games played.

