The UCF Knights (2-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Villanova Wildcats (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

Offensively, UCF has been a top-25 unit, ranking best in the FBS by putting up 626.5 yards per game. The defense ranks 46th (312.0 yards allowed per game). Things have been going well for Villanova on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging 40.0 points per game (eighth-best) and allowing only 14.5 points per game (10th-best).

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Villanova Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

UCF vs. Villanova Key Statistics

UCF Villanova 626.5 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.0 (25th) 312.0 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.0 (33rd) 323.5 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.0 (16th) 303.0 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.0 (41st) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has thrown for 553 yards, completing 70.4% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 163 yards (81.5 ypg) on 19 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Johnny Richardson has been handed the ball 23 times this year and racked up 162 yards (81.0 per game).

Kobe Hudson has hauled in nine catches for 178 yards (89.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Javon Baker has caught eight passes for 132 yards (66.0 yards per game) this year.

Xavier Townsend has been the target of eight passes and racked up six grabs for 86 yards, an average of 43.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Villanova Stats Leaders

Connor Watkins has compiled 429 yards (214.5 ypg) while completing 61.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Jalen Jackson has run the ball 20 times for 201 yards, with three touchdowns.

DeeWil Barlee has run for 156 yards across 17 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Rayjoun Pringle paces his team with 208 receiving yards on six receptions with three touchdowns.

Jaylan Sanchez has put up a 153-yard season so far. He's caught four passes on zero targets.

TD Ayo-Durojaiye's two catches (on zero targets) have netted him 22 yards (11.0 ypg).

