The Miami Dolphins have +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl, seventh-ranked in the league as of September 17.

Watch the Dolphins this season on Fubo!

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +135

+135 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Miami Betting Insights

Miami won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

The Dolphins and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Miami averaged 364.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it sixth in the . On defense, it ranked 18th, allowing 337.8 yards per contest.

The Dolphins posted a 6-2 record at home and were 3-6 away last season.

As the underdog, Miami picked up just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 7-3.

The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill scored seven TDs, catching 119 balls for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, Jaylen Waddle scored eight TDs, hauling in 75 balls for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game).

Raheem Mostert ran for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.

In 17 games last year, Christian Wilkins recorded 3.5 sacks to go with 16.0 TFL and 98 tackles.

Bet on Dolphins to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +2000 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +8000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +900 5 October 8 Giants - +8000 6 October 15 Panthers - +20000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +750 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +650 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +5000 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +10000 14 December 11 Titans - +10000 15 December 17 Jets - +5000 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1000 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1600 18 January 7 Bills - +900

Odds are current as of September 17 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.