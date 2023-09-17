Dolphins vs. Patriots Injury Report — Week 2
For their matchup against the New England Patriots (0-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 17 at 8:20 PM , the Miami Dolphins (1-0) have six players on the injury report.
In their last game, the Dolphins defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 36-34.
The Patriots' last game was a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Terron Armstead
|OT
|Back
|Questionable
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
|Elijah Campbell
|DB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jaelan Phillips
|LB
|Back
|Questionable
|Julian Hill
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Cole Strange
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Michael Onwenu
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Trent Brown
|OL
|Concussion
|Questionable
|David Andrews
|C
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jonathan Jones
|DB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Sidy Sow
|OL
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 2 Injury Reports
- Click here for Colts vs Texans
- Click here for Giants vs Cardinals
- Click here for Chargers vs Titans
- Click here for Packers vs Falcons
- Click here for Chiefs vs Jaguars
Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Dolphins or the Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dolphins Season Insights (2022)
- Offensively, the Dolphins ranked sixth in the NFL with 364.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per contest).
- Miami totaled 23.4 points per game offensively last season (11th in NFL), and it gave up 23.5 points per game (24th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Dolphins owned the 27th-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards last season (234.8 allowed per game), and they were more effective on offense, ranking fourth-best with 265.4 passing yards per game.
- Miami ranked 25th in rushing yards last year (99.2 rushing yards per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 103 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Dolphins owned the fifth-worst turnover margin in the league last season at -7, forcing 14 turnovers (30th in NFL) while turning it over 21 times (eighth in NFL).
Dolphins vs. Patriots Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Dolphins (-145), Patriots (+120)
- Total: 46.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Dolphins-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.