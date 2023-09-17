For their matchup against the New England Patriots (0-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 17 at 8:20 PM , the Miami Dolphins (1-0) have six players on the injury report.

In their last game, the Dolphins defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 36-34.

The Patriots' last game was a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Mostert RB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Terron Armstead OT Back Questionable Xavien Howard CB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Elijah Campbell DB Knee Questionable Jaelan Phillips LB Back Questionable Julian Hill TE Ankle Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cole Strange OL Knee Questionable Michael Onwenu OL Ankle Questionable Trent Brown OL Concussion Questionable David Andrews C Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Jones DB Ankle Questionable DeVante Parker WR Knee Questionable Sidy Sow OL Concussion Questionable Kayshon Boutte WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 2 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Dolphins or the Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dolphins Season Insights (2022)

Offensively, the Dolphins ranked sixth in the NFL with 364.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per contest).

Miami totaled 23.4 points per game offensively last season (11th in NFL), and it gave up 23.5 points per game (24th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Dolphins owned the 27th-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards last season (234.8 allowed per game), and they were more effective on offense, ranking fourth-best with 265.4 passing yards per game.

Miami ranked 25th in rushing yards last year (99.2 rushing yards per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 103 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Dolphins owned the fifth-worst turnover margin in the league last season at -7, forcing 14 turnovers (30th in NFL) while turning it over 21 times (eighth in NFL).

Dolphins vs. Patriots Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-2.5)

Dolphins (-2.5) Moneyline: Dolphins (-145), Patriots (+120)

Dolphins (-145), Patriots (+120) Total: 46.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Dolphins-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.