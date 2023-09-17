How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins (1-0) meet a fellow AFC East foe when they visit the New England Patriots (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC
Dolphins Insights (2022)
- The Dolphins put up three more points per game (23.4) than the Patriots gave up (20.4) last year.
- The Dolphins averaged 364.5 yards per game last year, 42.5 more yards than the 322 the Patriots gave up per contest.
- Miami rushed for 99.2 yards per game last season, just 6.3 fewer yards than the 105.5 New England allowed per outing.
- Last year the Dolphins had 21 turnovers, nine fewer than the Patriots had takeaways (30).
Dolphins Away Performance (2022)
- The Dolphins averaged more points on the road last year (24.9 per game) than they did overall (23.4), but they also allowed more (30.6 per game) than overall (23.5).
- On the road, the Dolphins accumulated more yards (371.1 per game) than overall (364.5). But they also allowed more (378.3 per game) than overall (337.8).
- On the road last season, Miami accumulated more passing yards (272.1 per game) than overall (265.4). But it also conceded more passing yards (253.9 per game) than overall (234.8).
- The Dolphins picked up 99 rushing yards per game in road games (0.2 fewer than overall), and gave up 124.4 in away games (21.4 more than overall).
- The Dolphins converted more third downs away from home in 2022 (38%) than they did overall (36.2%), but they also allowed opponents to convert on more (48%) than overall (41.6%).
Dolphins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 36-34
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|at New England
|-
|NBC
|9/24/2023
|Denver
|-
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
