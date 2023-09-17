The Miami Dolphins (1-0) meet a fellow AFC East foe when they visit the New England Patriots (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Dolphins Insights (2022)

The Dolphins put up three more points per game (23.4) than the Patriots gave up (20.4) last year.

The Dolphins averaged 364.5 yards per game last year, 42.5 more yards than the 322 the Patriots gave up per contest.

Miami rushed for 99.2 yards per game last season, just 6.3 fewer yards than the 105.5 New England allowed per outing.

Last year the Dolphins had 21 turnovers, nine fewer than the Patriots had takeaways (30).

Dolphins Away Performance (2022)

The Dolphins averaged more points on the road last year (24.9 per game) than they did overall (23.4), but they also allowed more (30.6 per game) than overall (23.5).

On the road, the Dolphins accumulated more yards (371.1 per game) than overall (364.5). But they also allowed more (378.3 per game) than overall (337.8).

On the road last season, Miami accumulated more passing yards (272.1 per game) than overall (265.4). But it also conceded more passing yards (253.9 per game) than overall (234.8).

The Dolphins picked up 99 rushing yards per game in road games (0.2 fewer than overall), and gave up 124.4 in away games (21.4 more than overall).

The Dolphins converted more third downs away from home in 2022 (38%) than they did overall (36.2%), but they also allowed opponents to convert on more (48%) than overall (41.6%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Los Angeles W 36-34 CBS 9/17/2023 at New England - NBC 9/24/2023 Denver - CBS 10/1/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 10/8/2023 New York - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.