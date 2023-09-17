The Miami Dolphins (1-0) visit the New England Patriots (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 in matchup between AFC East foes at Gillette Stadium. New England is a 3-point underdog. For this game, an over/under of 46.5 has been set.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Dolphins as they ready for this matchup against the Patriots. As the Patriots ready for this matchup against the Dolphins, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Other Week 2 Odds

Miami vs. New England Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dolphins vs. Patriots Betting Insights

Against the spread, Miami went 9-8-0 last year.

As 3-point favorites or more, the Dolphins went 5-5 against the spread last year.

Miami had eight of its 17 games go over the point total last year.

New England had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Patriots covered the spread once last season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

In 17 New England games last year, eight of them went over the total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.