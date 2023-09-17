Sunday's game features the Atlanta Braves (96-52) and the Miami Marlins (77-72) squaring off at LoanDepot park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on September 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (14-11) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (9-9) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (45.6%) in those games.

This year, Miami has won 20 of 42 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (613 total, 4.1 per game).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule