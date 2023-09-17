Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Miami Marlins and starter Jesus Luzardo on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Braves (-140). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -140 +115 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have come away with 36 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has entered 42 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 20-22 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 69 of its 148 games with a total this season.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-32 35-40 35-29 41-43 57-55 19-17

