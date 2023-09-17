How to Watch the Marlins vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 17
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will take the field at LoanDepot park against the Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez on Sunday.
Marlins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins' 153 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Miami is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.
- The Marlins' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- Miami has scored 613 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Marlins have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Marlins have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.
- Miami has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.
- Miami has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.25) in the majors this season.
- The Marlins rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.288 WHIP this season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo (9-9) for his 30th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed five innings while giving up six earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.
- Luzardo has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 29 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-1
|Away
|JT Chargois
|Freddy Peralta
|9/13/2023
|Brewers
|W 2-0
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Trevor Megill
|9/14/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-2
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Adrian Houser
|9/15/2023
|Braves
|W 9-6
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Bryce Elder
|9/16/2023
|Braves
|W 11-5
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Jared Shuster
|9/17/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Charlie Morton
|9/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Kodai Senga
|9/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|David Peterson
|9/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Freddy Peralta
