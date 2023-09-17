When the Atlanta Braves (96-52) square off against the Miami Marlins (77-72) at LoanDepot park on Sunday, September 17 at 1:40 PM ET, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The favored Braves have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +120. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (14-11, 3.42 ERA) vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (9-9, 3.99 ERA)

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 134 times and won 88, or 65.7%, of those games.

The Braves have a 74-32 record (winning 69.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been victorious in 36, or 45.6%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 13 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 3rd

