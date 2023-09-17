Marlins vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 17
Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (96-52) into a matchup versus Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (77-72) at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. Acuna is hitting .337, fourth-best in the league, and Arraez is first at .351.
The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton (14-11, 3.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Jesus Luzardo (9-9, 3.99 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Marlins vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (14-11, 3.42 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (9-9, 3.99 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo
- Luzardo (9-9) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound first for the Marlins in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.99 ERA in 160 1/3 innings pitched, with 186 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Over 29 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.99 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
- Luzardo is looking to collect his 16th quality start of the season.
- Luzardo is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per start.
- In six of his 29 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Jesús Luzardo vs. Braves
- The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.503) and ranks first in home runs hit (287) in all of MLB. They have a collective .275 batting average, and are first in the league with 1404 total hits and first in MLB play scoring 863 runs.
- In 5 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Luzardo has a 4.76 ERA and a 1.765 WHIP while his opponents are batting .304.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton
- The Braves will send Morton (14-11) to the mound for his 29th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.42 and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .243 in 28 games this season.
- He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.
- In 28 starts, Morton has pitched through or past the fifth inning 24 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.
- The 39-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.42), 44th in WHIP (1.395), and 10th in K/9 (10.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Charlie Morton vs. Marlins
- The Marlins rank seventh in MLB with a .257 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 19th in the league (.403) and 153 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Marlins in two games, and they have gone 7-for-44 with a double, a home run and an RBI over 12 2/3 innings.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.