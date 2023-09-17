Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (96-52) into a matchup versus Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (77-72) at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. Acuna is hitting .337, fourth-best in the league, and Arraez is first at .351.

The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton (14-11, 3.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Jesus Luzardo (9-9, 3.99 ERA).

Marlins vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (14-11, 3.42 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (9-9, 3.99 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (9-9) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound first for the Marlins in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.99 ERA in 160 1/3 innings pitched, with 186 strikeouts.

The left-hander's last time out was on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

Over 29 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.99 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.

Luzardo is looking to collect his 16th quality start of the season.

Luzardo is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per start.

In six of his 29 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Jesús Luzardo vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.503) and ranks first in home runs hit (287) in all of MLB. They have a collective .275 batting average, and are first in the league with 1404 total hits and first in MLB play scoring 863 runs.

In 5 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Luzardo has a 4.76 ERA and a 1.765 WHIP while his opponents are batting .304.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves will send Morton (14-11) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.42 and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .243 in 28 games this season.

He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

In 28 starts, Morton has pitched through or past the fifth inning 24 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

The 39-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.42), 44th in WHIP (1.395), and 10th in K/9 (10.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Charlie Morton vs. Marlins

The Marlins rank seventh in MLB with a .257 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 19th in the league (.403) and 153 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Marlins in two games, and they have gone 7-for-44 with a double, a home run and an RBI over 12 2/3 innings.

