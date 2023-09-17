MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Sunday, September 17
Today's MLB slate has lots in store. Among those games is the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Baltimore Orioles.
You will find information on how to watch today's MLB action right here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Pittsburgh Pirates (69-80) play the New York Yankees (76-73)
The Yankees will hit the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.272 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 65 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-121
|+101
|8.5
The Baltimore Orioles (92-56) host the Tampa Bay Rays (92-58)
The Rays hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.267 AVG, 18 HR, 71 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 20 HR, 73 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|TB Moneyline
|Total
|-123
|+104
|8.5
The Toronto Blue Jays (82-67) host the Boston Red Sox (74-75)
The Red Sox will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.267 AVG, 24 HR, 90 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.272 AVG, 32 HR, 97 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-139
|+118
|8.5
The Cleveland Guardians (71-78) take on the Texas Rangers (82-66)
The Rangers will take to the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 23 HR, 76 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 24 HR, 89 RBI)
The Miami Marlins (77-72) play host to the Atlanta Braves (96-52)
The Braves will take to the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.351 AVG, 10 HR, 67 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 37 HR, 98 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-144
|+122
|8.5
The New York Mets (68-80) take on the Cincinnati Reds (78-72)
The Reds will take to the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.225 AVG, 45 HR, 112 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.265 AVG, 22 HR, 81 RBI)
|NYM Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-135
|+114
|8.5
The Chicago White Sox (57-92) take on the Minnesota Twins (78-71)
The Twins will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.262 AVG, 35 HR, 75 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.231 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-154
|+131
|8.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (84-64) take on the Washington Nationals (65-84)
The Nationals will take to the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.273 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-275
|+223
|8
The Kansas City Royals (48-101) play the Houston Astros (83-66)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.280 AVG, 29 HR, 90 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.283 AVG, 27 HR, 105 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-246
|+200
|9.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (65-83) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (81-67)
The Phillies will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 90 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 44 HR, 97 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-130
|+110
|9
The Colorado Rockies (56-92) play host to the San Francisco Giants (75-74)
The Giants will take to the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.245 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.288 AVG, 22 HR, 56 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-164
|+139
|12
The Los Angeles Angels (68-81) face the Detroit Tigers (69-79)
The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.255 AVG, 21 HR, 70 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.236 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)
|DET Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+119
|8.5
The Oakland Athletics (46-102) play the San Diego Padres (71-78)
The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 30 HR, 92 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-163
|+138
|9
The Seattle Mariners (81-67) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (90-57)
The Dodgers will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.290 AVG, 30 HR, 99 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.310 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI)
The Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72) play host to the Chicago Cubs (78-71)
The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 24 HR, 69 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.313 AVG, 25 HR, 91 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-118
|-101
|9
