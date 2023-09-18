Florida High School Football Live Streams in Broward County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Broward County, Florida this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Fort Lauderdale High School at Hallandale High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 18
- Location: Hallandale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuesday
Hebrew Academy at David Posnack Jewish Day School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 19
- Location: Davie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Cooper City High School at South Plantation High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hollywood Hills High School at Flanagan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dr. Krop High School at South Broward High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Treasure Coast HS at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nova HS at Cypress Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Weston, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coconut Creek High School at Blanche Ely High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Crest School at Westminster Academy HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J P Taravella High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Davie, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyd Anderson High School at Deerfield Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Pampano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McArthur High School at Piper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Sunrise, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Miramar High School at Dillard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.