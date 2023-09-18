As of now the Miami Dolphins have been given +1400 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Dolphins this season on Fubo!

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +100

+100 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Looking to place a futures bet on the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Miami Betting Insights

Miami put together a 9-8-0 ATS record last year.

Dolphins games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Miami ranked sixth in total offense (364.5 yards per game) and 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per game) last season.

At home last season, the Dolphins were 6-2. On the road, they were 3-6.

Miami had seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Dolphins were 7-5 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill scored seven TDs, catching 119 balls for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game).

In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In 16 games, Raheem Mostert ran for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.

Christian Wilkins totaled 98 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Dolphins to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +2800 2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +10000 3 September 24 Broncos - +10000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +900 5 October 8 Giants - +8000 6 October 15 Panthers - +15000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +800 8 October 29 Patriots - +10000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +10000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +8000 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +6600 15 December 17 Jets - +8000 16 December 24 Cowboys - +800 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1200 18 January 7 Bills - +900

Odds are current as of September 18 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.