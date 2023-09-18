Marlins vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 18
Monday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (78-72) going head to head against the New York Mets (69-80) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Marlins, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Edward Cabrera (6-7) for the Marlins and Jose Butto (1-2) for the Mets.
Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- The Marlins have won 39, or 61.9%, of the 63 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Miami is 27-7 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 60.8% chance to win.
- Miami has scored 629 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|@ Brewers
|W 2-0
|Braxton Garrett vs Trevor Megill
|September 14
|@ Brewers
|L 4-2
|Eury Pérez vs Adrian Houser
|September 15
|Braves
|W 9-6
|Johnny Cueto vs Bryce Elder
|September 16
|Braves
|W 11-5
|Bryan Hoeing vs Jared Shuster
|September 17
|Braves
|W 16-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Charlie Morton
|September 18
|Mets
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Jose Butto
|September 19
|Mets
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 20
|Mets
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs Kodai Senga
|September 22
|Brewers
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 23
|Brewers
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Freddy Peralta
|September 24
|Brewers
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Adrian Houser
