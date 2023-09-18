Monday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (78-72) going head to head against the New York Mets (69-80) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Marlins, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Edward Cabrera (6-7) for the Marlins and Jose Butto (1-2) for the Mets.

Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have won 39, or 61.9%, of the 63 games they've played as favorites this season.

Miami is 27-7 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 60.8% chance to win.

Miami has scored 629 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule