Pete Alonso and the New York Mets take the field on Monday at LoanDepot park against Edward Cabrera, who will start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mets +125 moneyline odds. The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -155 +125 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Miami's past three games has been 8.7, a stretch during which the Marlins and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have gone 39-24 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 61.9% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, Miami has a record of 27-7 (79.4%).

The Marlins have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami has played in 149 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-74-5).

The Marlins have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 4-2-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 35-40 36-29 41-43 58-55 19-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.