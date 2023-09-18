How to Watch the Marlins vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 18
Luis Arraez and Francisco Alvarez will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Miami Marlins and New York Mets meet at LoanDepot park on Monday, at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB action with 157 home runs. They average one per game.
- Miami ranks 19th in baseball, slugging .406.
- The Marlins' .259 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
- Miami is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (629 total).
- The Marlins' .315 on-base percentage is 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in the majors.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.
- Miami's 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.288).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Edward Cabrera (6-7 with a 4.52 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- Cabrera has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Cabrera has put up 10 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 19 outings this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2023
|Brewers
|W 2-0
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Trevor Megill
|9/14/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-2
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Adrian Houser
|9/15/2023
|Braves
|W 9-6
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Bryce Elder
|9/16/2023
|Braves
|W 11-5
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Jared Shuster
|9/17/2023
|Braves
|W 16-2
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Charlie Morton
|9/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Jose Butto
|9/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Kodai Senga
|9/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Freddy Peralta
|9/24/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Adrian Houser
