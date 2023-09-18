Luis Arraez and Francisco Alvarez will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Miami Marlins and New York Mets meet at LoanDepot park on Monday, at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB action with 157 home runs. They average one per game.

Miami ranks 19th in baseball, slugging .406.

The Marlins' .259 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Miami is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (629 total).

The Marlins' .315 on-base percentage is 21st in MLB.

The Marlins strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in the majors.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Miami's 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.288).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Edward Cabrera (6-7 with a 4.52 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.

Cabrera has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Cabrera has put up 10 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 19 outings this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Brewers W 2-0 Away Braxton Garrett Trevor Megill 9/14/2023 Brewers L 4-2 Away Eury Pérez Adrian Houser 9/15/2023 Braves W 9-6 Home Johnny Cueto Bryce Elder 9/16/2023 Braves W 11-5 Home Bryan Hoeing Jared Shuster 9/17/2023 Braves W 16-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Charlie Morton 9/18/2023 Mets - Home Edward Cabrera Jose Butto 9/19/2023 Mets - Home Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/20/2023 Mets - Home Johnny Cueto Kodai Senga 9/22/2023 Brewers - Home Johnny Cueto Brandon Woodruff 9/23/2023 Brewers - Home Jesús Luzardo Freddy Peralta 9/24/2023 Brewers - Home Braxton Garrett Adrian Houser

