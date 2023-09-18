When the Miami Marlins (78-72) go head to head against the New York Mets (69-80) at LoanDepot park on Monday, September 18 at 6:40 PM ET, Luis Arraez will be looking for his 200th hit of the season (he's currently sitting at 199).

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Mets have +125 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Marlins vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera - MIA (6-7, 4.52 ERA) vs Jose Butto - NYM (1-2, 3.46 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Marlins Moneyline Mets Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -155 +125 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're wanting to bet on the Marlins and Mets game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Marlins (-155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $16.45 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Arraez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 39 out of the 63 games, or 61.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have gone 27-7 (winning 79.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Miami.

In the last 10 games, the Marlins have not been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Mets have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (31.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Mets have won four of 16 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.