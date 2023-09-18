Luis Arraez will try to notch his 200th hit of the year (he has 199) when his Miami Marlins (78-72) play the New York Mets (69-80) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

The Marlins will give the ball to Edward Cabrera (6-7, 4.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Jose Butto (1-2, 3.46 ERA).

Marlins vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Cabrera - MIA (6-7, 4.52 ERA) vs Butto - NYM (1-2, 3.46 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

Cabrera (6-7) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while allowing one hit.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 6.3 walks per nine across 19 games.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In 17 starts this season, Cabrera has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 4.5 innings per appearance.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Edward Cabrera vs. Mets

The Mets rank 24th in MLB with a .239 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 18th in the league (.407) and 196 home runs.

The Mets have gone 2-for-21 with a double and four RBI in 6 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jose Butto

The Mets will send Butto (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.46, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents have a .208 batting average against him.

Butto is trying to record his second quality start of the year.

Butto will try to build upon a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.3 innings per outing).

