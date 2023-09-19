The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will play on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Kyle Schwarber among those expected to step up at the plate.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 289 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .501 slugging percentage this season, racking up 575 extra-base hits.

The Braves lead MLB with a .274 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (866 total, 5.8 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Atlanta has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.294).

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies have hit 203 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Philadelphia is fifth in MLB with a .441 slugging percentage this season.

The Phillies' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Philadelphia is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 737 total runs this season.

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Phillies rank 22nd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Philadelphia averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

Philadelphia has pitched to a 4.03 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Phillies pitchers have a 1.249 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (17-5 with a 3.78 ERA and 259 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 30th of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Strider heads into the outing with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Strider heads into the matchup with 26 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In six of his 29 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez (2-4) will make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 7 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Sanchez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Phillies W 4-1 Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Bryce Elder Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Away Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 9/17/2023 Marlins L 16-2 Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies L 7-1 Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies - Home Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals - Away Bryce Elder Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals - Away Charlie Morton Trevor Williams 9/23/2023 Nationals - Away Kyle Wright Patrick Corbin 9/24/2023 Nationals - Away Max Fried Joan Adon

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Braves L 4-1 Home Cristopher Sanchez Spencer Strider 9/15/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Away Aaron Nola Zack Thompson 9/16/2023 Cardinals W 6-1 Away Ranger Suárez Miles Mikolas 9/17/2023 Cardinals L 6-5 Away Taijuan Walker Dakota Hudson 9/18/2023 Braves W 7-1 Away Zack Wheeler Kyle Wright 9/19/2023 Braves - Away Cristopher Sanchez Spencer Strider 9/20/2023 Braves - Away Aaron Nola Bryce Elder 9/21/2023 Mets - Home Ranger Suárez Tylor Megill 9/22/2023 Mets - Home Taijuan Walker José Quintana 9/23/2023 Mets - Home Zack Wheeler Jose Butto 9/24/2023 Mets - Home Cristopher Sanchez Joey Lucchesi

