Currently the Miami Dolphins have been given +1400 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Dolphins this season on Fubo!

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +100

+100 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Looking to place a futures bet on the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Miami Betting Insights

Miami covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Dolphins games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Miami totaled 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in ), and it ranked 18th on defense with 337.8 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Dolphins were 6-2 at home and 3-6 on the road.

Miami won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 7-3 as the favorite last season.

The Dolphins were 7-5 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill scored seven TDs, hauling in 119 balls for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game).

Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and picked up 891 yards (55.7 per game).

Christian Wilkins registered 98 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Dolphins to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +3000 2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +10000 3 September 24 Broncos - +10000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +1000 5 October 8 Giants - +8000 6 October 15 Panthers - +25000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +800 8 October 29 Patriots - +10000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +10000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +6600 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +6600 15 December 17 Jets - +6600 16 December 24 Cowboys - +800 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1400 18 January 7 Bills - +1000

Odds are current as of September 19 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.