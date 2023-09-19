The Dallas Wings host the Atlanta Dream in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 2 next to come.

Dream vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Wings (-6.5)

Wings (-6.5) Over/Under: 170.5

Dream vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 89 Dream 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Wings

Pick ATS: Wings (-6.5)

Wings (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (170.5)

Dream vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta has entered the game as the underdog 23 times this season and won eight, or 34.8%, of those games.

The Dream have entered nine games this season as the underdog by +220 or more and are 2-7 in those contests.

Atlanta's record against the spread is 19-19-0.

The Dream's ATS record as 6.5-point underdogs or more is 4-6.

Atlanta has seen 17 of its 40 games hit the over.

The average total for Dream games this season is 166.5 points, four fewer points than this game's over/under.

Dream Performance Insights

In 2023, the Dream are fifth in the WNBA offensively (82.5 points scored per game) and seventh defensively (84 points allowed).

In 2023, Atlanta is third-best in the WNBA in rebounds (36.1 per game) but third-worst in rebounds allowed (35.6).

In 2023, the Dream are ninth in the league in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and seventh in turnovers forced (13).

The Dream are the worst team in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (33.6%).

In 2023 the Dream are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.2 per game) and third-best in defensive 3-point percentage (33.3%).

Atlanta attempts 27.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 72.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21.9% of Atlanta's baskets are 3-pointers, and 78.1% are 2-pointers.

