Tuesday's game that pits the Miami Marlins (78-73) versus the New York Mets (70-80) at LoanDepot park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Marlins. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (9-6) to the mound, while Joey Lucchesi (3-0) will answer the bell for the Mets.

Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have won 39 out of the 64 games, or 60.9%, in which they've been favored.

This season Miami has won 27 of its 35 games, or 77.1%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The Marlins have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 630 (4.2 per game).

The Marlins have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

