Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets take the field on Tuesday at LoanDepot park against Braxton Garrett, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Mets are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Marlins (-160). The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -160 +135 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 39 of the 64 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (60.9%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Miami has a record of 20-6 (76.9%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Marlins' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Miami has played in 150 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-75-5).

The Marlins have collected a 4-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-33 35-40 36-29 41-44 58-56 19-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.