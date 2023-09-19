Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will see Joey Lucchesi starting for the New York Mets on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB play with 157 home runs. They average one per game.

Miami's .405 slugging percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Marlins' .258 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

Miami is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (630 total).

The Marlins' .314 on-base percentage ranks 21st in MLB.

Marlins hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in baseball.

Miami's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami's 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.287).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins are sending Braxton Garrett (9-6) to make his 29th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 149 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

Garrett is looking to collect his 10th quality start of the year in this outing.

Garrett has 22 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Brewers L 4-2 Away Eury Pérez Adrian Houser 9/15/2023 Braves W 9-6 Home Johnny Cueto Bryce Elder 9/16/2023 Braves W 11-5 Home Bryan Hoeing Jared Shuster 9/17/2023 Braves W 16-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Charlie Morton 9/18/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Edward Cabrera Jose Butto 9/19/2023 Mets - Home Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/20/2023 Mets - Home Eury Pérez Kodai Senga 9/22/2023 Brewers - Home Johnny Cueto Brandon Woodruff 9/23/2023 Brewers - Home Jesús Luzardo Freddy Peralta 9/24/2023 Brewers - Home Braxton Garrett Adrian Houser 9/26/2023 Mets - Away Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi

