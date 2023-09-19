How to Watch the Marlins vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will see Joey Lucchesi starting for the New York Mets on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB play with 157 home runs. They average one per game.
- Miami's .405 slugging percentage is 19th in MLB.
- The Marlins' .258 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
- Miami is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (630 total).
- The Marlins' .314 on-base percentage ranks 21st in MLB.
- Marlins hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in baseball.
- Miami's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Miami's 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.287).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins are sending Braxton Garrett (9-6) to make his 29th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 149 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Garrett is looking to collect his 10th quality start of the year in this outing.
- Garrett has 22 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/14/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-2
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Adrian Houser
|9/15/2023
|Braves
|W 9-6
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Bryce Elder
|9/16/2023
|Braves
|W 11-5
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Jared Shuster
|9/17/2023
|Braves
|W 16-2
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Charlie Morton
|9/18/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Jose Butto
|9/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Kodai Senga
|9/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Freddy Peralta
|9/24/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Adrian Houser
|9/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Joey Lucchesi
