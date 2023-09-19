On Tuesday, September 19, Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (78-73) host Pete Alonso's New York Mets (70-80) at LoanDepot park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Mets are +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Marlins (-155). An 8-run total has been set for this game.

Marlins vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (9-6, 3.67 ERA) vs Joey Lucchesi - NYM (3-0, 2.83 ERA)

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins Moneyline Mets Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -155 +130 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 39 out of the 64 games, or 60.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have gone 27-8 (winning 77.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Miami.

In the last 10 games, the Marlins have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (32.8%) in those games.

This season, the Mets have come away with a win four times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6600 13th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.