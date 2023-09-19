Braxton Garrett aims for his 10th win of the season when the Miami Marlins (78-73) host the New York Mets (70-80) on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Garrett (9-6) to the mound, while Joey Lucchesi (3-0) will answer the bell for the Mets.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (9-6, 3.67 ERA) vs Lucchesi - NYM (3-0, 2.83 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (9-6) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 29th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, a 5.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.156 in 29 games this season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 28 starts this season.

Garrett has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 28 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has made 29 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Braxton Garrett vs. Mets

The Mets have scored 661 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They are batting .239 for the campaign with 197 home runs, 11th in the league.

The Mets have gone 15-for-37 with six doubles, a home run and four RBI in 7 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Lucchesi

Lucchesi gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.83 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 35 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.

In seven games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.83, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.

Lucchesi is trying to pick up his third quality start of the year in this game.

Lucchesi is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per start.

He will attempt for his third straight outing without surrendering an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.