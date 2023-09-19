Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Miami-Dade County, Florida this week? We have you covered below.

    • Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Tuesday

    Hebrew Academy at David Posnack Jewish Day School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 19
    • Location: Davie, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    Miami Northwestern High School at Christopher Columbus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
    • Location: Miami, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Dr. Krop High School at South Broward High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Hollywood, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 14
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Miami Killian HS at Naples High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Naples, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Miami Edison HS at Lakewood High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Miami Palmetto Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Miami, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Miami Beach High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Miami Gardens, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

