Dolphins Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Miami Dolphins have been given +1300 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +100
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1300
Miami Betting Insights
- Miami compiled a 9-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, eight Dolphins games hit the over.
- Miami averaged 364.5 yards per game offensively last season (sixth in NFL), and it surrendered 337.8 yards per game (18th) on defense.
- The Dolphins posted a 6-2 record at home and were 3-6 away last year.
- As the underdog, Miami had just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 7-3.
- The Dolphins were 7-5 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.
- Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 catches for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.
- In 17 games last year, Christian Wilkins delivered 3.5 sacks to go with 16.0 TFL and 98 tackles.
Dolphins Player Futures
|Jalen Ramsey Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Tyreek Hill MVP Odds
|Raheem Mostert Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Tua Tagovailoa MVP Odds
2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Chargers
|W 36-34
|+3000
|2
|September 17
|@ Patriots
|W 24-17
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|Broncos
|-
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|5
|October 8
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Panthers
|-
|+25000
|7
|October 22
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|8
|October 29
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Raiders
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 11
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|Jets
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+750
|17
|December 31
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|18
|January 7
|Bills
|-
|+1000
