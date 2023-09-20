Wednesday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (79-73) taking on the New York Mets (70-81) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Eury Perez (5-5) for the Marlins and Kodai Senga (11-7) for the Mets.

Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

  • The Marlins have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Marlins have won 40 out of the 65 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.
  • Miami is 38-23 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
  • Miami ranks 23rd in the majors with 634 total runs scored this season.
  • The Marlins have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 15 Braves W 9-6 Johnny Cueto vs Bryce Elder
September 16 Braves W 11-5 Bryan Hoeing vs Jared Shuster
September 17 Braves W 16-2 Jesús Luzardo vs Charlie Morton
September 18 Mets L 2-1 Edward Cabrera vs Jose Butto
September 19 Mets W 4-3 Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
September 20 Mets - Eury Pérez vs Kodai Senga
September 22 Brewers - Johnny Cueto vs Corbin Burnes
September 23 Brewers - Jesús Luzardo vs Brandon Woodruff
September 24 Brewers - Jesús Luzardo vs Freddy Peralta
September 26 @ Mets - Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
September 27 @ Mets - Eury Pérez vs Kodai Senga

