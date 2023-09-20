Wednesday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (79-73) taking on the New York Mets (70-81) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Eury Perez (5-5) for the Marlins and Kodai Senga (11-7) for the Mets.

Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have won 40 out of the 65 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

Miami is 38-23 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami ranks 23rd in the majors with 634 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

