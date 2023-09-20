Marlins vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (79-73) taking on the New York Mets (70-81) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Eury Perez (5-5) for the Marlins and Kodai Senga (11-7) for the Mets.
Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Marlins have won 40 out of the 65 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.
- Miami is 38-23 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami ranks 23rd in the majors with 634 total runs scored this season.
- The Marlins have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|Braves
|W 9-6
|Johnny Cueto vs Bryce Elder
|September 16
|Braves
|W 11-5
|Bryan Hoeing vs Jared Shuster
|September 17
|Braves
|W 16-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Charlie Morton
|September 18
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Edward Cabrera vs Jose Butto
|September 19
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 20
|Mets
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Kodai Senga
|September 22
|Brewers
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs Corbin Burnes
|September 23
|Brewers
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 24
|Brewers
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Freddy Peralta
|September 26
|@ Mets
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 27
|@ Mets
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Kodai Senga
