Eury Perez gets the nod for the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at LoanDepot park against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Mets have +100 odds to upset. The game's total is set at 7 runs.

Marlins vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -120 +100 7 -120 +100 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been the moneyline favorite 65 total times this season. They've finished 40-25 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Miami has gone 38-23 (62.3%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Marlins have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

In the 151 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Miami, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-76-5).

The Marlins have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-33 35-40 36-29 42-44 58-56 20-17

