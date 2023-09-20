How to Watch the Marlins vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 20
Pete Alonso will lead the New York Mets into a matchup with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Mets Prediction
|Marlins vs Mets Odds
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB action with 157 total home runs.
- Miami's .405 slugging percentage is 19th in baseball.
- The Marlins are fifth in MLB with a .258 batting average.
- Miami is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (634 total).
- The Marlins are 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Marlins strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in the majors.
- Miami's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Miami has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Marlins average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.286).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eury Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.06 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Perez is looking to record his seventh quality start of the year.
- Perez will look to collect his 12th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance.
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/15/2023
|Braves
|W 9-6
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Bryce Elder
|9/16/2023
|Braves
|W 11-5
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Jared Shuster
|9/17/2023
|Braves
|W 16-2
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Charlie Morton
|9/18/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Jose Butto
|9/19/2023
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Kodai Senga
|9/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Corbin Burnes
|9/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/24/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Freddy Peralta
|9/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Kodai Senga
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.