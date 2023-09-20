Pete Alonso will lead the New York Mets into a matchup with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB action with 157 total home runs.

Miami's .405 slugging percentage is 19th in baseball.

The Marlins are fifth in MLB with a .258 batting average.

Miami is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (634 total).

The Marlins are 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Marlins strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in the majors.

Miami's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).

The Marlins average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.286).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Eury Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.06 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Perez is looking to record his seventh quality start of the year.

Perez will look to collect his 12th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Braves W 9-6 Home Johnny Cueto Bryce Elder 9/16/2023 Braves W 11-5 Home Bryan Hoeing Jared Shuster 9/17/2023 Braves W 16-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Charlie Morton 9/18/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Edward Cabrera Jose Butto 9/19/2023 Mets W 4-3 Home Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/20/2023 Mets - Home Eury Pérez Kodai Senga 9/22/2023 Brewers - Home Johnny Cueto Corbin Burnes 9/23/2023 Brewers - Home Jesús Luzardo Brandon Woodruff 9/24/2023 Brewers - Home Jesús Luzardo Freddy Peralta 9/26/2023 Mets - Away Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/27/2023 Mets - Away Eury Pérez Kodai Senga

