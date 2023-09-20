When the New York Mets (70-81) take on the Miami Marlins (79-73) at LoanDepot park on Wednesday, September 20 at 6:40 PM ET, Kodai Senga will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 191).

The favored Marlins have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +100. A 7.5-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Marlins vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Eury Perez - MIA (5-5, 3.06 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (11-7, 2.95 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Marlins Moneyline Mets Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the urge to bet on the Marlins' matchup against the Mets but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Marlins (-120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Marlins to defeat the Mets with those odds, and the Marlins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.33.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jorge Soler get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 65 times and won 40, or 61.5%, of those games.

The Marlins have gone 38-23 (winning 62.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

Over the last 10 games, the Marlins have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have been victorious in 20, or 32.3%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mets have been victorious 10 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Mets had a record of 3-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-5-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6600 13th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.