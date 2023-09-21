We have 2023 high school football competition in Brevard County, Florida this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

    • Brevard County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Rockledge High School at Osceola High School - Kissimmee

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
    • Location: Kissimmee, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    TBD at Merritt Island Christian HS

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Merritt Island, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Merritt Island High School at Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Palm Bay, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cardinal Mooney High School at Space Coast JrSr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Cocoa, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eau Gallie High School at Cocoa High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Cocoa, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Satellite High School at Astronaut High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Titusville, FL
    • Conference: 4A - District 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Melbourne High School at Tohopekaliga High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Kissimmee, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

