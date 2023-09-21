Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Brevard County, Florida this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Brevard County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Rockledge High School at Osceola High School - Kissimmee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Merritt Island Christian HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merritt Island High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cardinal Mooney High School at Space Coast JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cocoa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eau Gallie High School at Cocoa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cocoa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Satellite High School at Astronaut High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Titusville, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melbourne High School at Tohopekaliga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
