At the moment the Miami Dolphins have been given +1300 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +100

+100 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1300

Miami Betting Insights

Miami won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Dolphins games.

Miami put up 364.5 yards per game offensively last season (sixth in NFL), and it surrendered 337.8 yards per game (18th) on the other side of the ball.

Last year the Dolphins were 6-2 at home and 3-6 away.

Miami posted seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa had 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).

Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In 16 games, Raheem Mostert ran for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.

As a key defensive contributor, Christian Wilkins posted 98 tackles, 16.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +3000 2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +10000 3 September 24 Broncos - +12500 4 October 1 @ Bills - +1000 5 October 8 Giants - +8000 6 October 15 Panthers - +25000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +800 8 October 29 Patriots - +10000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +10000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +6600 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +6600 15 December 17 Jets - +6600 16 December 24 Cowboys - +750 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1400 18 January 7 Bills - +1000

