Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Leon County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Leon County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Robert F Munroe Day School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Valwood School at North Florida Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rickards High School at Chiles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II High School at Leon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
