The Miami Dolphins right now have the seventh-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +1300.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +100

+100 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1300

Miami Betting Insights

Miami compiled a 9-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Dolphins and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Miami ranked sixth in the NFL with 364.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per contest).

The Dolphins went 6-2 at home last year and 3-6 away from home.

Miami won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 7-3 as the favorite last season.

The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC overall.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.

Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 catches for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.

On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and accumulated 891 yards (55.7 per game).

In 17 games last year, Christian Wilkins compiled 3.5 sacks to go with 16.0 TFL and 98 tackles.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +3000 2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +10000 3 September 24 Broncos - +12500 4 October 1 @ Bills - +1000 5 October 8 Giants - +10000 6 October 15 Panthers - +25000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +750 8 October 29 Patriots - +10000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +10000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +6600 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +6600 15 December 17 Jets - +6600 16 December 24 Cowboys - +800 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1200 18 January 7 Bills - +1000

