Marlins vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Miami Marlins (79-74) and the Milwaukee Brewers (87-66) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Marlins coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 22.
The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (9-8, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to JT Chargois (2-0, 3.46 ERA).
Marlins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The last 10 Marlins matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Marlins have been victorious in 37, or 46.2%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Miami has won 20 of 42 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Miami is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (637 total runs).
- The Marlins have pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|Braves
|W 11-5
|Bryan Hoeing vs Jared Shuster
|September 17
|Braves
|W 16-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Charlie Morton
|September 18
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Edward Cabrera vs Jose Butto
|September 19
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 20
|Mets
|L 8-3
|Eury Pérez vs Kodai Senga
|September 22
|Brewers
|-
|JT Chargois vs Corbin Burnes
|September 23
|Brewers
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 24
|Brewers
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Freddy Peralta
|September 26
|@ Mets
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 27
|@ Mets
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Kodai Senga
|September 28
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs Tylor Megill
