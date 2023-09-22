Friday's game between the Miami Marlins (79-74) and the Milwaukee Brewers (87-66) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Marlins coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 22.

The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (9-8, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to JT Chargois (2-0, 3.46 ERA).

Marlins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

Marlins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The last 10 Marlins matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Marlins have been victorious in 37, or 46.2%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Miami has won 20 of 42 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Miami is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (637 total runs).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule