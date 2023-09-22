The Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins will play on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Christian Yelich and Jorge Soler among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Marlins have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Brewers (-140). A 7.5-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marlins vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -140 +115 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Marlins' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been victorious in 37, or 46.2%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami is 20-22 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 71 of its 152 opportunities.

In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-34 35-40 36-29 42-45 58-57 20-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.