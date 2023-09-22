How to Watch the Marlins vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
Christian Yelich and Luis Arraez are the hottest hitters on the Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins, who play on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 158 home runs.
- Miami ranks 19th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- Miami ranks 25th in the majors with 637 total runs scored this season.
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.
- Miami strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.
- Miami has pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.288 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- JT Chargois (2-0) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the New York Mets without allowing a hit.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Braves
|W 11-5
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Jared Shuster
|9/17/2023
|Braves
|W 16-2
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Charlie Morton
|9/18/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Jose Butto
|9/19/2023
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/20/2023
|Mets
|L 8-3
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Kodai Senga
|9/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|JT Chargois
|Corbin Burnes
|9/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/24/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Freddy Peralta
|9/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Kodai Senga
|9/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Tylor Megill
