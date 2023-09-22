Christian Yelich and Luis Arraez are the hottest hitters on the Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins, who play on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 158 home runs.

Miami ranks 19th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Miami ranks 25th in the majors with 637 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Miami strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Miami has pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.288 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

JT Chargois (2-0) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the New York Mets without allowing a hit.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Braves W 11-5 Home Bryan Hoeing Jared Shuster 9/17/2023 Braves W 16-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Charlie Morton 9/18/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Edward Cabrera Jose Butto 9/19/2023 Mets W 4-3 Home Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/20/2023 Mets L 8-3 Home Eury Pérez Kodai Senga 9/22/2023 Brewers - Home JT Chargois Corbin Burnes 9/23/2023 Brewers - Home Jesús Luzardo Brandon Woodruff 9/24/2023 Brewers - Home Edward Cabrera Freddy Peralta 9/26/2023 Mets - Away Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/27/2023 Mets - Away Eury Pérez Kodai Senga 9/28/2023 Mets - Away - Tylor Megill

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.