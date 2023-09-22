When the Milwaukee Brewers (87-66) take on the Miami Marlins (79-74) at LoanDepot park on Friday, September 22 at 6:40 PM ET, Corbin Burnes will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 190).

The Brewers are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Marlins (+115). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-8, 3.56 ERA) vs JT Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.46 ERA)

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +115 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

The Brewers have been favorites in 78 games this season and won 47 (60.3%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a 27-20 record (winning 57.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (46.2%) in those games.

The Marlins have a mark of 20-22 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 14th 3rd

