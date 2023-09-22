The Milwaukee Brewers (87-66) visit the Miami Marlins (79-74) to open a three-game series at LoanDepot park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Friday. The Brewers are coming off a series victory over the Cardinals, and the Marlins a series loss to the Mets.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-8) to the mound, while JT Chargois (2-0) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-8, 3.56 ERA) vs Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.46 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JT Chargois

Chargois (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.46 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.46, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 42 games this season. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run alive.

JT Chargois vs. Brewers

He will take the hill against a Brewers team that is hitting .239 as a unit (24th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .385 (27th in the league) with 158 total home runs (23rd in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Brewers this season, Chargois has pitched 1 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run on one hit.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers will send Burnes (9-8) to the mound for his 31st start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.56 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 30 games.

He has 19 quality starts in 30 chances this season.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 29th start in a row.

He has made 30 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 15th, 1.067 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 20th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

