Marlins vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 22
The Milwaukee Brewers (87-66) visit the Miami Marlins (79-74) to open a three-game series at LoanDepot park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Friday. The Brewers are coming off a series victory over the Cardinals, and the Marlins a series loss to the Mets.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-8) to the mound, while JT Chargois (2-0) will get the nod for the Marlins.
Marlins vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-8, 3.56 ERA) vs Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.46 ERA)
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JT Chargois
- Chargois (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.46 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.46, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 42 games this season. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
- He is trying to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run alive.
JT Chargois vs. Brewers
- He will take the hill against a Brewers team that is hitting .239 as a unit (24th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .385 (27th in the league) with 158 total home runs (23rd in MLB play).
- Head-to-head against the Brewers this season, Chargois has pitched 1 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run on one hit.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes
- The Brewers will send Burnes (9-8) to the mound for his 31st start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.56 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 30 games.
- He has 19 quality starts in 30 chances this season.
- Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 29th start in a row.
- He has made 30 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 28-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 15th, 1.067 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 20th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
