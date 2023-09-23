The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-1) hit the road for a SWAC showdown against the Alabama State Hornets (1-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

On offense, Florida A&M ranks 27th in the FCS with 408.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 29th in total defense (286 yards allowed per contest). Alabama State's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks second-best in the FCS with 117.5 total yards surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 296.5 total yards per game, which ranks 89th.

Florida A&M vs. Alabama State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium

Florida A&M vs. Alabama State Key Statistics

Florida A&M Alabama State 408.3 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.5 (112th) 286 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.5 (3rd) 131.7 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.5 (95th) 276.7 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195 (67th) 5 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has thrown for 795 yards (265 ypg) to lead Florida A&M, completing 58.7% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terrell Jennings, has carried the ball 24 times for 165 yards (55 per game), scoring three times.

This season, Jaquez Yant has carried the ball 26 times for 113 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Nicholas Dixon's leads his squad with 183 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine receptions (out of eight targets) and scored one touchdown.

Marcus Riley has caught 10 passes for 161 yards (53.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jah'Marae Sheread has a total of 150 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Dematrius Davis has been a dual threat for Alabama State this season. He has 331 passing yards (165.5 per game) while completing 65.9% of his passes. He's thrown three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 92 yards (46 ypg) on 18 carries.

Ja'Won Howell has racked up 82 yards (on 21 carries).

Kisean Johnson's 210 receiving yards (105 yards per game) are a team high. He has 16 catches on 16 targets with three touchdowns.

Tyree Saunders has seven receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 91 yards (45.5 yards per game) this year.

Isaiah Scott's three grabs (on three targets) have netted him 29 yards (14.5 ypg).

