Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
Our computer model predicts the Illinois Fighting Illini will defeat the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL), which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Looking to bet on Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Florida Atlantic (+15.5)
|Over (45.5)
|Illinois 30, Florida Atlantic 18
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 4 AAC Predictions
Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)
- The Owls have a 17.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Owls have compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Florida Atlantic is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.
- One of the Owls' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).
- The average point total for Florida Atlantic this year is 11.5 points higher than this game's over/under.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Illinois Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Fighting Illini an 86.7% chance to win.
- The Fighting Illini have no wins against the spread this year.
- The Fighting Illini have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.
- The point total average for Illinois games this season is 50.2, 4.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Owls vs. Fighting Illini 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Illinois
|22
|30.7
|21.5
|29
|23
|34
|Florida Atlantic
|22
|28.3
|26
|18.5
|14
|48
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.