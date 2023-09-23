The No. 25 Florida Gators (2-1) take on the Charlotte 49ers (1-2) in college football action at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Florida vs. Charlotte?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida 31, Charlotte 20

Florida 31, Charlotte 20 This is the first game this season Florida is the moneyline favorite.

The Gators have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -5000 or shorter.

Charlotte has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The 49ers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1400 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Gators' implied win probability is 98.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Charlotte (+28)



Charlotte (+28) Florida has one win against the spread in two games this season.

Entering play this week, Charlotte has one victory against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) Florida and its opponents have not combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 48.5 points this season.

The point total for the contest of 48.5 is 4.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Florida (29.7 points per game) and Charlotte (23 points per game).

Splits Tables

Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 56.5 44.5 Implied Total AVG 28 31 25 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Charlotte

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 52.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 34 30 38 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

