Our computer model predicts the Florida Gators will take down the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Florida vs. Charlotte Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Charlotte (+28) Over (48.5) Florida 32, Charlotte 19

Week 4 SEC Predictions

Florida Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Gators have an implied win probability of 98.0%.

The Gators have won once against the spread this season.

The total for this game is 48.5, 2.0 points fewer than the average total in Florida games thus far this season.

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

The 49ers have a 6.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The 49ers have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

Two of the 49ers' two games with a set total have hit the over (100%).

Charlotte games this season have averaged an over/under of 51.5 points, 3.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Gators vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida 29.7 15.7 39.0 11.5 11.0 24.0 Charlotte 23.0 27.3 24.5 22.0 20.0 38.0

